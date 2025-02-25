Interview: Lucy Liu and Director Simon West Discuss The Difficulty Of Indie Action With Old Guy

We sit down with director Simon West (Con Air) and the legendary Lucy Liu to discuss their new indie action flick, Old Guy!

Action may just be the genre that’s most reliant on money in order to properly pull to a believable degree. Whether it’s car chases or shootouts, pulling it off on a budget isn’t for the faint of heart. So I always commend a film that comes along and does so in a believable way. Sure, Old Guy isn’t going to light the world on fire (check out my review HERE) but it’s a decent enough time, especially for indie action.

We at JoBlo recently sat down with Lucy Liu and Simon West to talk about the film, and how difficult it is to make action on a budget. West has been working in the action space for a long time, so we discuss what element gets him to choose one project over another. And given that we’re in the midst of Awards season, and with her starring in Presence earlier this year, I asked Lucy Liu about horror’s awards reception finally changing. Check it all out in the video above.

Old Guy plot

An aging hitman (Christoph Waltz) is forced to train a young prodigy (Cooper Hoffman) when his employer moves to replace the old guard. But when they learn they are being betrayed, the unlikely pair turns into a lethal team – with their double-crossing bosses in their sights. Lucy Liu also stars in this action-packed comedy from the director of CON AIR and THE EXPENDABLES 2.

OLD GUY IS IN THEATERS AND ON DIGITAL ON FEBRUARY 21ST, 2025.

