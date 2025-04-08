Interview: Michael Shannon, Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård get into the emotions of their drama, Eric LaRue

After making an acting career from it, it should come as no surprise that Michael Shannon’s directorial debut deals with challenging material. Based on the play 2002 play of the same name, Eric LaRue looks at two parents in the aftermath of their son murdering his classmates. It examines the effect that the killings have, not just on the victims, but on their families and how they’re forever changed. It’s very difficult subject matter and is going to be a tough watch for many, but it features some absolutely breathtaking performances from its cast. You can check out my review HERE.

It was kind of surreal to be in a Zoom call with the likes of Judy Greer, Michael Shannon, and Alexander Skarsgård. These three actors have made up so many of my favorite TV shows and Movies over the years that it can be a bit overwhelming to talk to them all at once. Add in the very heavy material that we’d be discussing for Eric LaRue, and it had all the makings of disaster. Thankfully, they were all so charming, were able to discuss the darker side of the film, while still bringing plenty of levity to the chat. And I was very tickled to hear who Shannon’s main directing influence was. Find out in the video above!

ERIC LARUE plot:

Michael Shannon directs an adaptation of Brett Neveu’s 2002 play about a mother coping with the fallout after her son murders three of his high school classmates. Janice (Judy Greer) is struggling; she moves through life as if in a haze, unable to let go of her anger and frustration. While her husband (Alexander Skarsgård) has found refuge at a new church, Janice finds it hard to seek solace in her faith despite her pastor’s pleas to heal her wounds by meeting with the mothers of her son’s victims. As Janice ponders what that meeting could achieve for her and her community, Eric LaRue asks audiences to witness the frayed emotional ripples that violent acts can engender.

ERIC LARUE IS PLAYING IN LIMITED THEATERS ON APRIL 4TH, 2O25.