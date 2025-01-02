Interview: Odessa Young and Thordur Palsson Talk The Tortuous Shoot Of The Damned

Period horror often has a tough hill to climb within the modern landscape of cinema. Younger generations prefer a more energetic pacing in short bursts so a drawn-out film that relies on tension and dread can be a tough sell. Thankfully, I’m an old man and absolutely love any horror film that can bring me on a journey through hell, regardless of the time period. And thankfully The Damned is able to utilize the setting and give us a glimpse at a time that passed while walking the line of myth. I really enjoyed the film myself.

Actor Odessa Young and Director Thordur Palsson were gracious enough to talk to me about their film The Damned. We got into the very harsh conditions in which they filmed in as well as the difficulties of something as simple as getting equipment to their filming location. But I was surprised to hear how much comradery was formed on the set, as the cast and crew bandied together to make the most of the tough conditions. This was a great talk and you can check it out in its entirety in the video embedded above.

THE DAMNED plot:

The Damned is a tense psychological horror film that follows a 19th-century widow who is tasked with making an impossible choice when a ship sinks off the coast of her isolated ﬁshing outpost during the middle of an especially cruel winter. With provisions running low, Eva and her close-knit community must choose between rescuing the shipwrecked crew and prioritizing their own survival. Facing the consequences of their decision and tormented by guilt, the inhabitants wrestle with a mounting sense of dread and begin to believe they are all being punished for their choices.

THE DAMNED IS PLAYING IN SELECT THEATERS ON JANUARY 3RD, 2024.