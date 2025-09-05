Interviews

Interview: Orlando Bloom and John Turturro discuss their boxing film, The Cut!

Having grown up on the Rocky films, I’ve always been a big fan of boxing movies. It’s extended into watching other combat sports like MMA, and one thing that never gets shown enough in these films is the brutal weight cut. There have been stories of what fighters do to make what that are straight up horrifying, yet it’s often something that gets swept under the rug. Thankfully, The Cut changes that and finally gives us a look at the lengths athletes will go through in order to cut weight for a fight. I was able to see the film recently (check out my review HERE), and I would consider it a career-best performance from Orlando Bloom.

I was lucky enough to discuss the film with stars Bloom, John Turturro, and Caitríona Balfe. Orlando gets into the physical toll that he put on his body by going through the weightcut himself. Thankfully, they filmed in reverse order, so he was able to put on more and more weight as the production went on, but it was grueling for the actor. Turturro and Balfe both discussed how much they enjoyed getting to verbally spar with each other and create that onscreen tension. And while Turturro’s character was described as more of a drill sergeant in the script, he took a different approach, and it really pays off in the film, as he escapes the stereotypical villain motif that he likely would have been otherwise. He gets into why he made that decision. You can check it all out in the video above! And make sure to stay tuned this weekend for my interview with director, Sean Ellis.

The Cut plot:

After a career-ending defeat, a former champion trains for redemption – but as obsession takes hold and reality unravels, he may be spiraling into something far more terrifying.

THE CUT RELEASES TO THEATERS ON SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2025.

The Cut Review: A Career Best Performance From Orlando Bloom

