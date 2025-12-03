Interview: Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, and Chloe Zhao on Hamnet

Over the past few years, I’ve become increasingly impressed by both Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. And in their latest, Hamnet, the two disappear into the performances. The film tells the story of the inspiration behind William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Chloe Zhao brings a sense of utter realism to this, at times, heartbreaking yet awe-inspiring tale. Equal parts beauty and pain, the film brings this tale to life.

As I mentioned, I admire both Mescal and Buckley. The two have given some of my favorite performances over the last couple of decades. Speaking to both, they opened up about the source material – the novel and screenplay written by Maggie O’Farrell. Yet it was the last few moments of the interview, where Ms. Buckley gave such a refreshing and fascinating take on playing something tragic. Both of these amazing talents were lovely to speak with.

Next up, I spoke with the impressive Chloe Zhao. While I wasn’t taken with her Marvel entry, I am moved by her artful and quite gorgeous work in this and Nomadland. She opened up about bringing the story to life and the casting of the film’s stars.

Hamnet is now playing in limited release. Read our review!