Interview: Rhys Ifans and Neil Burger Talk Shooting on iPhones and Stealing Shots for Inheritance

By

There are many ways to make a movie. We’ve seen the large studio approach, with massive sets and large groups of paid extras and we’ve seen the indie approach which includes much less resources and limited scale. There are all sorts of approaches in between, and its exciting to see what creativity certain limitations can spur on. Neil Burger opted to shoot his film Inheritance with a very guerilla filmmaking mindset, utilizing iPhones as his cameras and shooting in the midst of everyday civilians. That meant stealing shots (including star Phoebe Dynevor stealing for real on camera) and decidedly personal style. The camera is practically another character. It’s a gimmick that doesn’t entire work for the duration of the film (check out my review HERE) but its certainly commendable.

It was exciting to be able to pick the brains of star Rhys Ifans and director Neil Burger about the film. Ifans clearly has an appreciation for the spy genre, and discusses filming a scene that he absolutely loathed doing. You’ll understand why when you see the movie. Burger talks about why it was important to shoot on iPhones and “steal shots” as it gave the film a unique energy. It also allowed them to film for much cheaper than if they had to get permits or ask permission. It results in a very unique time at the movies. Check it all out in the embedded interview above!

Inheritance plot:

When Maya learns that her father was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the center of an international conspiracy. In her quest for answers, Maya becomes a target and must travel the globe, mastering her father’s skills and unraveling the mysteries of his past in this gripping espionage thriller.

INHERITANCE IS PLAYING IN THEATERS JANUARY 24TH, 2025.

Inheritance Review: A Gimmick That Overstays Its Welcome

