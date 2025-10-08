Interview: Rose Byrne, Christian Slater, and Mary Bronstein Talk If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Mary Bronstein has crafted something completely original and genuinely one of the most captivating movies of the year. Bronstein, a talented actress herself, gives the incredibly talented Rose Byrne something special. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is an engrossing and powerful feature film. Byrne portrays Linda, a mother dealing with a sick daughter and her own troubled marriage. Plus a very stressful job. The supporting cast is marvelous, including Christian Slater, Conan O’Brien (he’s excellent here), and A$AP Rocky.

What I particularly enjoyed about this film is that it’s unafraid to present each of these characters at their best and worst, and everything in between. Ms. Byrne has continually impressed with her dramatic and comedic talents. And this may be one of her best. It’s beautiful work. Together, Mary and Rose bring us such a human story, one that at times resembles a horror film due to her undeniable struggles.

I loved covering this film. I sat down with Rose Byrne, Christian Slater, and, of course, Mary Bronstein. The three were incredible to speak with. First, Rose opened up about the work that went into the character. As well, it was clear that she and Mary were a perfect fit when it came to bringing this story to life. And when it came to Mary, she made a very personal and profound feature. She opened up as to how it came about. As for Mr. Slater, he had the challenge of giving his character a dose of reality and not playing into the stereotypes. Excellent work from everyone involved.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a deeply personal and intensely powerful feature film. If you want something unique and very satisfying, check it out in theatres on October 10th. Check out our review HERE! It’s a great movie that might put Rose Byrne in the Oscar conversation!