Interview: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Sam Richardson Talk Sausage Party: Foodtopia

I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sausage Party. I loved every crude minute of that animated comedy. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, and crew took food to a whole new level. And now, you may have caught some of the eight episode event, Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Frankly, I dig the series more than the film! I love the additional cast that includes Edward Norton and the amazing Sam Richardson. Much like the movie, the series is crude, rude, and yet it’s suprisingly sweet.

Seth Rogen is the best. I love talking to this fine gentleman. And I feel the same about the incredible Kristen Wiig and Sam Richardson. All three are incredibly kind, and so damn funny. I was really happy to sit down with the three in-person. But where to begin? Well, I thought it would be fun to get right to it to the conversation.

In one of the early scenes from the series, all the food has a little bit of fun. It was so very vivid that it brought the controversial classic Caligula to my mind. Thankfully, Seth, Kristen, and Sam seemed to enjoy the comparison. Much like the series and movie, our conversation gets a bit crude, with a lot of sweet. It was incredibly fun chatting “food f*cking” and what is better, a bagel or a donut. A very enjoyable conversation was had.

I dug the hell out of this series. If you had fun with the film, you’ll love it. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is already available for viewing and worth chilling with.