Interview: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Sam Richardson Talk Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Sam Richardson Talk Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Caligula, bagels, and much more

By

I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sausage Party. I loved every crude minute of that animated comedy. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, and crew took food to a whole new level. And now, you may have caught some of the eight episode event, Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Frankly, I dig the series more than the film! I love the additional cast that includes Edward Norton and the amazing Sam Richardson. Much like the movie, the series is crude, rude, and yet it’s suprisingly sweet.

Seth Rogen is the best. I love talking to this fine gentleman. And I feel the same about the incredible Kristen Wiig and Sam Richardson. All three are incredibly kind, and so damn funny. I was really happy to sit down with the three in-person. But where to begin? Well, I thought it would be fun to get right to it to the conversation.

In one of the early scenes from the series, all the food has a little bit of fun. It was so very vivid that it brought the controversial classic Caligula to my mind. Thankfully, Seth, Kristen, and Sam seemed to enjoy the comparison. Much like the series and movie, our conversation gets a bit crude, with a lot of sweet. It was incredibly fun chatting “food f*cking” and what is better, a bagel or a donut. A very enjoyable conversation was had.

I dug the hell out of this series. If you had fun with the film, you’ll love it. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is already available for viewing and worth chilling with.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Sam Richardson Talk Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Mayor of Kingstown Interview: Emma Laird on playing the wounded and divided Iris
Sunny Interviews: Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Annie the Clumsy, and more discuss Apple’s darkly comedic robot drama
Kill: We Interview the star, Lakshya, the director, and producers of the action extravaganza
View All

About the Author

3140 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest Sausage Party: Foodtopia News

Latest TV News

Load more articles