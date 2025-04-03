Interview: Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, & Anson Boon Talk MobLand

If you haven’t tuned in for Guy Ritchie’s latest television endevor, I highly recommend giving the first episode of MobLand a try. The Paramount Plus series premiered on March 30th (read our review), and the sheer star power is stunning. As are the scripts and performances. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Joanne Froggatt, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Anson Boon, and more star. It’s an impressively written series about two warring crime families, and I’m currently on episode 3. It’s marvellous stuff.

Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with some of the cast members about this terrific 9-episode series. First up, chatting with Pierce Brosnan and Anson Boon was a pleasure. The two discussed Richie’s influence on the series, and working with such an exceptionally strong group. Having spoken to Mr. Brosnan before, he worked really well with Mr. Boon. As for Anson, he is terrific as an entitled young man with an itch to scratch. I’m thrilled to see where this goes.

Next up, we spoke to Tom Hardy and Paddy Considine Mr. Hardy is easily a favorite of mine, and he is always amazing to talk to. Unfortunately, in the beginning of the interview, my internet connection was a tad spotty. Damn online access! But he and Paddy were incredibly kind and gracious, and answered my questions. And as the connection stabilized, Tom made the connection to our recent interview. I love that guy. Both of these ridiculously talented fellows made up for frustratingly bad timing internet issues.

Check out MobLand on Paramount Plus, if you are a fan of any of the cast, you are going to dig the series.