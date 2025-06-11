Interview: Tulsa King & Tron: Legacy star Garrett Hedlund on his new thriller, Barron’s Cove

Garrett Hedlund is one of those guys who’s never really gotten his due in Hollywood. While he was the lead in films like Tron: Legacy and Pan, his starring roles in terrific indie flicks like On the Road, Burden and several others were underseen. Even still, he’s more than carved out a niche for himself as a tough-guy actor, with him being used to great effect in Triple Frontier, Mudbound and on the runaway smash hit Tulsa King, where he goes toe-to-toe with one of the most iconic actors ever, Sylvester Stallone. On the show, he plays one of the coolest characters, Mitch Keller, who’s in cahoots with Sly’s Dwight at a casino and moonlights as an aspiring country singer. He adds some levity to what’s become an intense show.

However, this week sees the release of a much darker role for Hedlund, with him headlining the revenge drama, Barron’s Cove. In it, he plays a grieving father who kidnaps the boy responsible for the death of his son. It casts him opposite Sweet Tooth’s Christina Convery, and never quite goes the way you expect it to, with it having plenty of action, but also weightier themes which focus just as much on forgiveness and redemption as opposed to revenge. Our man Tyler Nichols gave it a positive review and had the chance to talk to Hedlund. You can check out the interview embedded above, while Barron’s Cove is now playing in theaters and available on VOD.

For more from Hedlund, including his thoughts on returning to the Tron universe, hit this link!