Interview: Will Arnett and Laura Dern on Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On

Posted 3 hours ago

Bradley Cooper impressed audiences and critics alike with his splendid take on A Star is Born. The film earned several awards, including Academy Award nominations for Lady Gaga and himself. Cooper’s latest may be equally compelling. Is This Thing On? takes an honest look at divorce and separation. The film features a terrific pairing of Laura Dern and Will Arnett as they navigate a failing relationship. It is a funny, touching, and unflinching look at the complicated reality of a family that begins to face changes. Cooper and Andra Day also star.

Recently, we spoke with both Will Arnett and Laura Dern. As a long-time fan of both, I was impressed with how honest their on-screen relationship was. Having spoken to both before, I jumped into Mr. Arnett’s co-writing of the script with Cooper. The film captures the world of stand-up comedy just as effortlessly as it does personal relations. As for Dern, she opened up about playing a character stepping away from a marriage as well as working with both Arnett and Cooper. It’s a big year for her, with us having recently chatted with her about her turn in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly. Both movies seem to put her in the Oscar race this year.

Is This Thing On? is a terrific film. It’s a smart and satisfying comedic drama with impressive performances all around.

