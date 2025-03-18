Interviews: Dean Norris and the cast of The Parenting talk about the horror rom-com

Horror comedies can be tricky things. Finding the balance between humor and scares can lead to some films pushing too far in one direction or another. The new film The Parenting approaches both genres differently by telling a story centered around family dynamics rather than demons or pratfalls. While the film is chock full of both, it has its heart in the right place and tells a story that may catch some viewers off guard.

The Parenting follows Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn), a couple renting an Airbnb for the weekend. They have invited their parents to meet for the first time and Rohan is ready to pop the question. Unbeknownst to any of them, the house is haunted by a demon that has plans much different than a surprise proposal. As Liddy (Lisa Kudrow), Cliff (Dean Norris), Dorothy (Edie Falco), and Gerald (Brian Cox) contend with one another and the monster in the basement, they learn a lot about themselves, too.

I got to talk with the cast and director of The Parenting about the new film. Breaking Bad star Dean Norris talked about working with Brian Cox on a comedy and what he felt the film was really about. Vivian Bang talked about the fun of being a part of this ensemble, while director Craig Johnson reflected on balancing horror and comedy. Brandon Flynn talked about participating in the vomit scene in the film, while Nik Dodani was excited to sit back and watch. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Parenting is now playing on Max. Check out our review HERE!