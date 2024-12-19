Interviews: DJ Caruso and Noa Cohen Discuss The Difficulties Of Mary

We interview DJ Caruso and Noa Cohen, the director and star of Netflix’s Mary, which tells the story of the birth of Christ.

By

Religious movies can be a really tough nut to crack. With these stories having been around for millennia, there is a pretty strong opinion about how they’re told. And interpretations that may change things aren’t exactly treated with any kind of excitement. The opposite in fact as it’s often seen as some kind of blasphemous work. Despite this, filmmakers keep trying to shake things up and give old religious stories a bit of an update. The latest is Netflix’s Mary which tells the story of Mary of Bethlehem and her journey to protect her son (you may have heard of him). The reaction to the film hasn’t been exactly kind, but it clearly gets done what the filmmakers had intended: a new side to the same story.

When I spoke with Director DJ Caruso and star Noa Cohen about the film, I had to ask about the controversy surrounding it. We got into the difficulty of casting, with Caruso being adamant that they go for the best person for the job, regardless of background (though he was quick to note that Noa was actually from the same area that Mary herself was). Noa also gushed over the brilliance of Sir Anthony Hopkins, who she was lucky enough to receive a bit of guidance from during filming. The way Caruso and Cohen lit up at the retelling of Anthony on set, really shows what joy he brings to those around him. While Mary won’t be for everyone, this conversation shows their intentions were good.

MARY IS STREAMING ON NETFLIX NOW.

Mary (2024) poster.

