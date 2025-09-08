TV Interviews

Interviews: Domhnall Gleeson and the cast of The Paper discuss their spin-off from The Office

Whether you are a fan of the original Ricky Gervais-led The Office or the American remake led by Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson, you know that the series represents a turning point in sitcom history. Leading to series like What We Do In The Shadows, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family, The Office revolutionized the faux documentary style that had been popular for years. Over a decade since going off the air, the creator of The Office is back with a successor series called The Paper.

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office finds a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher trying to revive it. The Paper follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) as he tries to revive the Toledo Truth-Teller with the help of a group of volunteer reporters through a unique town. Following the world of journalism and silly office politics, The Paper is just similar enough to The Office while forging its own path.

I chatted with the cast of The Paper about their new series and what separates it from its predecessor. Domhnall Gleeson talked about the challenge of playing a comedic role and whether he drew inspiration from Amy Poehler or Steve Carell in playing the boss. Chelsea Frei discussed picking up John Krasinski’s iconic looks towards the camera and whether she is prepared to become a meme. Melvin Gregg and Ramona Young talked about the dynamic shared between their characters and which castmates they look forward to more screen time with in the future. Comedians Gbemisola Ikumelo and Alex Edelman spoke about transitioning from stand-up to working on a sitcom as writers and actors. At the same time, The Office cast member Oscar Nunez shared what sets The Paper apart from his tenure on the Scranton-set series. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Paper drops all episodes of its first season on September 4th on Peacock.

