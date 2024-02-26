Interviews: Ewan and Clara McGregor and more discuss their film Bleeding Love

Playing families on screen is a challenge for any actors. Finding the chemistry between siblings, parents and their kids, and even spouses can be a matter of finding the right combination of talent and connection. Over the years, parents and their children have portrayed fictional dynamics similar to their own, notably Paper Moon starring Ryan and Tatum O’Neal. There are a lot fewer of these movies than you might think. Luckily, rising star Clara McGregor envisioned a film that echoed her relationship with her father, Ewan McGregor, and the actor was more than willing to step in as the dad on screen as well. The result, Bleeding Love, is a wonderful road trip film that takes the familiar tropes of the genre and adds to it.

Bleeding Love tells the story of an unnamed Daughter (Clara McGregor) being driven across the American Southwest by her Father (Ewan McGregor) after she recently overdosed. The Father, who has a history of substance abuse and left his daughter to start a new family, struggles with reforging a relationship with his troubled child years away from her life. The film follows the days as they drive from San Diego to a facility for the Daughter to restart her life. They meet some interesting people along the way and experience the highs and lows of connecting.

I got the chance to speak with the cast and creators of Bleeding Love. Jake Weary, who plays Kip, discussed his brief role in the film and how much talent he saw among his friends making the movie. Actress Vera Bulder, who co-developed the story with Clara McGregor, talked about the germination of the story and how she selected her memorable role in the film. Director Emma Westenberg, making her feature debut, talked about the films that inspired Bleeding Love and how they selected their filming locations. Stars Clara and Ewan McGregor talked frankly about working together, Clara’s bladder, and what it was like playing fictional versions of their real relationship. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.