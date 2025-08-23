TV Interviews

Interviews: Grace Van Patten and more discuss the Hulu series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Posted 1 hour ago

The true crime spectacle surrounding the trial, incarceration, and exoneration of Amanda Knox has been tabloid news since 2007. When the crime occurred in Italy, Amanda Knox was only a naive American college student accused of murdering her roommate. In the three decades since, Knox has seen the inside of prison and freedom, but never had her name fully cleared in association with the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite countless books, documentaries, and news coverage, the whole story of Knox’s ordeal has never been seen on screen until now.

Created by KJ Steinberg and produced by Amanda Knox as well as Monica Lewinsky, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is an eight-episode drama airing on Hulu that tells the full story of what happened in Italy in 2007 from the perspective of those involved. With new insights into her own experience, Amanda Knox’s tale now gets a wider lens to allow audiences a deeper dive to understand better how she was falsely accused and what followed through as recently as the last couple of years.

I spoke with the cast and crew of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox to understand this new take on the infamous true crime story. Producer Warren Littlefield talked about why he felt this was the right take on the story. In contrast, creator KJ Steinberg talked about her desire to inject a wider perspective into the overall story and the quirkiness of who Amanda really is. John Hoogenakker talked about playing Amanda’s father and how he prepared to play the role of a parent stuck in such a traumatic situation. Giuseppe De Domenico spoke about the emotional toll of playing Knox’s boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. At the same time, Grace Van Patten discussed how she connected with the real Amanda Knox to inform her performance. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is now streaming on Hulu. Check out our review!

