Interviews: It’s What’s Inside Cast Discusses Their Incredible Body Swap Horror Film

JoBlo talks to the cast about playing so many different characters, the summer camp vibe of set, and what makes the film so special.

It’s a special occurrence when a film can pull off something entirely original. We’ve seen so many iterations of so many different stories, that sometimes watching movies can feel a bit like playing the same mad libs-style game over and over. Thankfully people like Greg Jardin exist who can bring something new to the table. Using science as the crux for the swapping of bodies, the story for It’s What’s Inside is able to focus on identity and the complex nature of relationships. And it does so brilliantly. This is easily one of my favorite horror films of the year (Bumbray saw it earlier this year and loved it too) and you’re going to want to check it out when it comes to Netflix.

It can be a little chaotic when interviewing so many people but thankfully the It’s What’s Inside cast made it fairly easy. Reina Hardesty, Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, and David Thompson make up the cast. Given the body-swap nature of the story, I had to ask which character the actors enjoyed playing the most. It really sounds like the set was a blast, with summer camp vibes in full effect. And finally, I had to inquire about a sequel. Writer/Director Greg Jardin was also a wealth of knowledge as I picked his brain about some of the editing tricks in the film.

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE plot synopsis:

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a suitcase containing a mysterious device capable of inducing body swaps. Tempted into playing a twisted game, the group uncovers hidden truths, suppressed desires, and deep-seated grudges. As their lives are swept up by deceit and startling revelations, IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE peels back layers of intrigue with its mind-bending twists and turns. Greg Jardin’s debut feature, celebrated at Sundance and SXSW, merges thriller, dark comedy, and sci-fi into a provocative and stylish narrative, daring viewers to question: How well do we really know ourselves?

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE IS EXCLUSIVELY STREAMING ON NETFLIX ON OCTOBER 4TH, 2024.