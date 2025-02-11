Interviews: J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, and Steven Yeun talk about the action-packed third season of Invincible

The stars of the Prime Video series talk about the humor and heart of the new season of the show.

If you are a comic book fan, odds are you have already been watching Invincible on Prime Video. The Seth Rogen-produced series shares some thematic similarities with Prime’s other hit series, The Boys, but delves so much deeper into the tropes and ideas of superheroes. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Invincible follows Mark Grayson, the titular hero and son of Omni-Man, the most powerful hero of all time. After Omni-Man is unmasked as a villain, Mark must come to terms with his legacy while still trying to live life as a teenager.

The third season of Invincible follows two powerful runs of storytelling chock full of action, violence, humor, and heart. This season, Mark tries to find a way to balance his romantic interests with the mantle of being a superhero and deal with the fallout from his past actions and battles with his father. This leads to rifts in existing friendships as new bad guys and returning villains return to showdown with the good guys. It is a fantastic season for which fans of Invincible have been waiting.

I talked with the three stars of Invincible about what to expect in the new season. Steven Yeun talked about being recognized on the street for playing Mark and what it means to have the fans excited for the show. Gillian Jacobs talked about not having to work out to prep and what recording her voice as Atom Eve was like. J.K. Simmons talked about the freedom of voice work and how much more fun it was doing comedy this season. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Invincible Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video. Check out our review!