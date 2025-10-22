Interviews: Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett and Dominic Cooper of The Last Frontier discuss their new Apple TV action series

TV Interviews

Apple TV+ has undoubtedly proven that budget can make a big difference. With each new series that debuts on the streaming platform, the stakes are higher and more tangible thanks to exceptional production values. When Jon Bokenkamp was deciding on his latest project after wrapping the NBC series The Blacklist, his idea for a wilderness-heavy action series could not have been realized as well as it is for a network. Filmed on location rather than on sets, The Last Frontier is an espionage thriller wrapped in an action extravaganza with Extraction director Sam Hargrave delivering some high-octane sequences.

The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, the lone U.S. Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

I talked with the cast and creator of The Last Frontier about their new series. First up, I spoke with star Jason Clarke, who discussed how much fun the series is, as well as shared fond memories of Chicago. Dominic Cooper talked about working with action director Sam Hargrave, while Haley Bennett reflected on this being her first television series.

Soon, additional interviews will be posted here, including series creator Jon Bokenkamp, who discussed whether the idea for the series originated from the Alaska setting or the complex characters. Simone Kessell compared the work on this project to her earliest credits on Hercules and Xena. Check out all the interviews in the embed above.

The Last Frontier is now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes air Fridays. Read our review!

