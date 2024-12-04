Interviews: Jude Law, Tye Sheridan and director Justin Kurzel discuss their crime thriller The Order

The stars and director discuss the white supremacist thriller based on the shocking true story.

Since it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, The Order has been at the top of many lists for contenders this awards season. From director Justin Kurzel (Macbeth, Nitram), The Order boasts stellar performances from Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Jurnee Smollett. Tackling a true story that occurred in 1983 and 1984, which general audiences may not be familiar with, The Order is a stark and gritty thriller with a mesmerizing performance by Jude Law. Our own Chris Bumbray gave it a solid review, which you can read here.

The Order tells the story of the police officers and FBI agents tracking down a splinter group from the Aryan Nation led by Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult). Mathew’s group, known as The Order, follows a novel that claims to outline the six steps needed to cleanse the United States of minorities and take down the federal government. Terry Husk (Jude Law), a veteran FBI agent with personal demons, partners with a local deputy named Jamie Bowen (Tye Sheridan) to find and stop Mathews as his crew robs banks and denotes explosives across the Pacific Northwest.

I got the chance to talk about The Order with the stars and director of the film. Tye Sheridan talked about playing a small-town deputy and how fun Justin Kurzel was off-camera. Jude Law discussed inhabiting the fictional Terry Husk and why screenwriter Zach Baylin elected to composite the law enforcement characters rather than use the real figures. Director Justin Kurzel talked about the visual approach to telling this story and how the shocking story is more relevant today than ever. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

The Order opens in theaters on December 6th.

