Interviews: Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman and director Jack Huston discuss their boxing drama Day of the Fight

Boxing movies stand apart from other sports dramas for the sheer energy and underdog spirit they bring to the screen. From Rocky to Raging Bull, the legacy of movies about the sweet science has fascinated viewers for decades. In 1951, young director Stanley Kubrick directed a short documentary titled Day of the Fight, which followed middleweight boxer Walter Cartier as he prepared for a match-up at Madison Square Garden in New York. Actor Jack Huston was fascinated by that film and wrote a film using the same title but chronicling a much different lead-up to a prize fight.

Day of the Fight follows Mike Flannigan (Michael Pitt), a former champion boxer who spent years in prison after an accident claimed the life of a child. Given a chance to redeem himself in the ring, Irish Mike travels around New York City to make amends with people from his past while also getting himself in the right mindset to enter the squared circle. On his journey, Mike reconnects with friends (John Magaro and Steve Buscemi), his father (Joe Pesci), the mother of his daughter (Nicolette Robinson), and his trainer Stevie (Ron Perlman). As Mike comes to terms with his life, he also prepares for what may or may not come next.

I got the chance to talk with the cast and filmmakers behind Day of the Fight. Co-star Nicolette Robinson talked about her method for centering her character in such an emotionally powerful story and the music that got her into the right place for the role. Ron Perlman talked about working with Jack Huston and Michael Pitt and whether he based his character on any iconic characters or actors from film history. Star Michael Pitt talked about how appreciative he was of Jack Huston turning down bigger budgets to keep him in the lead role after a rough time in his real life. Jack Huston talked about his first directorial effort and how he brought together a great cast. He also talked about a specific scene in the film between Michael Pitt and Joe Pesci which may be one of the best single scenes in the last decade of film. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Day of the Fight is now playing. Read our REVIEW!