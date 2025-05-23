Interviews: Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino discuss their new Prime Video coming-of-age series Motorheads

Most of us are past the age where soapy teen melodramas are our go-to television programming. Sure, we appreciate rich people misbehaving on shows like Yellowstone and Succession, but we turn our noses up at it when we focus on high school-aged protagonists. Many of those shows are not worth the time it takes to watch them, but now and then there is a solid foray into the Young Adult genre. Motorheads is one of those shows.

Led by former teen heartthrob Ryan Phillippe, Motorheads is set in the working-class town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, where Zac (Michael Cimino) and Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) return with their mother, Samantha (Nathalie Kelley), after the disappearance of their father. Staying with their uncle, Logan Maddox (Ryan Phillippe), Zac and Caitlyn find themselves getting acclimated to the small town where their father’s notorious reputation sets them up within the cliques. As the truth about the family comes to light, the teens forge a group of friends and get involved with the car-racing culture in their new hometown.

I discussed Motorheads with the cast, including stars Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino, who talked about inspiration from Ryan Phillippe. Phillippe spoke fondly about the cinematic scale of the series. The actors also talked about their characters’ mentor relationship and how it compares to other films and series. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Motorheads premieres on May 20th on Prime Video.