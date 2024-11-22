Interviews: Silo stars Tim Robbins and Common discuss the second season of their Apple TV+ series

The stars of the dystopian series discuss the thin line between heroes and villains as well as the political similarities between their show and the real world.

Apple TV+ has debuted a solid stable of dystopian and apocalyptic series over the years. Of the various shows on the streaming platform, Silo has been one of the more ambitious. Confined to a single interior location for the entire season, Silo delivered a mystery thriller within a grounded, science-fiction format. With great turns from Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Common, and more, the first season of Silo, based on the novel Wool by Hugh Howey, was an intriguing opening chapter to an ongoing series adaptation of the trilogy of novels. Now, the second season of Silo is returning to raise the stakes.

The second season of Silo picks up where the first left off, finding Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) venturing outside of the titular location, which does not immediately spell her doom. As Juliette explores outside of the silo, tensions rage within, which requires the leadership regime to try and quell a rebellion before it results in the deaths of everyone alive inside. With war brewing and control slipping, the fate of the silo has never been more dangerous or risky. This means we get one intense run of storytelling that sets up the potential final seasons based on the final two books in the trilogy.

I got to chat with two of the stars of Silo about the new season. Tim Robbins, who plays Bernard, the newly elected leader of the silo, discussed the similarities between this season and the real politics of our world. Common, who portrays Bernard’s right-hand man, Robert Sims, talked about whether their characters are bad guys and what it actually means to be a hero or a villain in a dystopian world. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Silo premieres is now playing on Apple TV+ – READ OUR REVIEW HERE!