Interviews: Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt and the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf discuss the prequel series

The 2022 Prime Video series The Terminal List became a massive hit for the streaming platform. Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by veteran Jack Carr and created by David DiGilio, The Terminal List followed Navy SEAL James Reece as he sought revenge for the death of his wife and daughter. Uncovering a massive conspiracy, the series was quickly renewed for a second season, and a prequel series, Dark Wolf, focused on Reece’s friend Ben Edwards, who died at the end of the first season. Dark Wolf takes the story back and gives us an origin for Edwards and how his journey led to the events of The Terminal List.

Set years before The Terminal List, Dark Wolf follows Chief Special Warfare Operator Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and his colleague Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper) as they leave active service and join a special CIA squad led by Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom). Teamed with Mossad operator Tal Varon (Shiraz Tzarfati), Iraqi Special Operations Forces officer Mohammed Farooq (Dar Salim), and CIA contractor Jules Ladry (Luke Hemsworth), Edwards and Hastings embark on a new type of mission that harnesses their skills unlike ever before.

I got to talk with the cast and creators of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf about the new series. Luke Hemsworth spoke about the fun in playing a smartass character, while Tom Hopper reflected on donning a tuxedo and if it felt like being James Bond. Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt discussed flipping between primary and supporting characters in Dark Wolf compared to their roles in The Terminal List. Check out the full interviews in the embed above and more are coming later this week!

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on August 27th on Prime Video.