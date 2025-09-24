Interviews: The cast of Gen V talks about the return of The Boys spin-off and the legacy of Chance Perdomo.

For multiple seasons, The Boys has been an eerie parallel to the real world, blending pitch black humor with a satirical twist that perfectly captures today’s tumultuous political climate. The first season of Gen V was a solid glimpse into the college world of The Boys universe and the training of the next generation of superheroes. Rather than being a soap opera with enhanced abilities, the series explored its own conspiracies while connecting to the flagship series. For season two, Gen V gets even better than the first time (read our review HERE).

The plot of Gen V’s second season follows as America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist. Back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

I talked with the season two cast about the return of Gen V after the tragic passing of co-star Chance Perdomo shortly after the second season was greenlit. The cast discussed missing their friend and how this season honors his legacy. Star Jaz Sinclair discussed how Marie Moreau evolves this season as she learns more about her role in the world of superheroes, while London Thor and Derek Luh talked about which scenes each of them saw the other play and wished they could have done themselves. Asa Germann spoke about what is different this season for Sam Riordan, while Maddie Phillips explores what Cate had to undergo this season after the violence of the first season. Lizze Broadway talked about why Emma is such a fun character and her favorite scene in which she got small. Sean Patrick Thomas talked about Polarity, dealing with the death of his son, Andre. At the same time, new cast member Hamish Linklater spoke about being the university’s new dean and whether Cipher is based on any real-life figures. Check out the full interviews in the embed above.

Gen V season two is now streaming on Prime Video.