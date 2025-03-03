It’s Oscar Night: Keep Track of All the Winners Here!

It’s Oscar Night and we’re going to be posting all the winners right here!

The time has come! The 97th Academy Awards is underway, and Conan O’Brien kicked things off with a shockingly laugh-free monologue (although The Substance bit was kinda funny). There was one mild dig at Karla Sofia Gascon, but otherwise Conan seemed to struggle finding a balance between being funny – but not too edgy in the wake of the L.A fires. One can’t help but think Jimmy Kimmel might have done better (although Adam Sandler was funny). Alas, here are the winners (so far) which we’ll be updating as the night goes on:

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best Animated Feature

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Animated Short

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best Costume Design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Best Original Screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best Editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

Best Production Design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” “Emilia Perez”

“The Journey,” “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Perez”

“Never Too Late,” “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best Documentary Feature

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best Sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best Visual Effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best Live Action Short

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

Best Cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best International Feature Film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Best Original Score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”