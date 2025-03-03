James Bond writer predicts grim fate for franchise after Amazon purchase

When it was announced that Amazon MGM Studios had acquired the rights to the James Bond franchise, fans were by and large outraged or, at the very best, cautious in being open to giving the studio the benefit of the doubt. The negatives almost certainly outweigh the positives, but there could be some hope. Then again, what kind of products is Amazon going to be schilling to try to maximize their revenue?

Author and screenwriter William Boyd, who has dabbled in the world of James Bond, is far from excited about the prospects of the Amazon MGM Studios purchase. As he told The Guardian, Amazon will be just as focused on movies as they will items you can put in your cart. “Certainly wait for Bond aftershave – and for the theme park and the dinner jackets.” That sort of sounds like a joke, but when you think about it, Amazon has a lot of money to put to use and recoup. “The new owners will have to commodify everything about their billion-dollar purchase, so there will be nightclubs and vodkas.”

But Boyd doesn’t just have an issue with Amazon’s Bond purchase. He has seen a decline in the overall quality of movies in the franchise for years at this point, saying there is just no way Amazon will be able to turn it around. “It is too late. The great schism is that the films have nothing to do with the novels. The films are preposterous action movies that have to sell globally and so cannot have too much dialogue.” Boyd also outright said that the movies have been declining ever since Dr. No – the first James Bond movie, just to give an idea of where his mindset is.

William Boyd is just one of a number of authors – most notably John Gardner and Raymond Benson – who has been tasked with putting 007 to print following Ian Fleming’s 1964 death). Appropriately enough, Boyd only ever published one Bond novel: Solo.

While the idea of Amazon purchasing James Bond is a bit unsettling for longtime fans, it might be a little unfair to blast them for any attempts they may or may not make to put out tie-in merch. Then again, how can they possibly top the exploding spoon?