James Gunn confirms Peacemaker was originally written for another actor before John Cena

John Cena is Peacemaker. He’s made that role his own like few could. However, James Gunn originally had another actor in mind for the role of Peacemaker: his friend Dave Bautista. On the Howard Stern Show, Gunn revealed that he wrote Peacemaker with the Guardians of the Galaxy star in mind.

“ It was Dave Bautista. He’s a good friend of mine, ” Gunn said. “ Obviously, he plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, and I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him, and we offered him the role, but he was offered two movies, and we weren’t paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was. “

Gunn added that he had been a fan of John Cena since Trainwreck, the 2015 comedy starring Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. “ I thought he was so funny in that movie, ” he said. “ I met with him, we talked, we became instant friends, and I’ve worked with him more than any actor because I’ve done two seasons of Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, and we’re going to be doing more together. He’s a fantastic guy, a fantastic actor. “

Although I could see Bautista as Peacemaker, Cena was clearly the perfect man for the job. It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role. What do you think?