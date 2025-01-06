Jamie Foxx marks inspirational Golden Globes return

Jamie Foxx may have lost out on a Golden Globe this year but his return to the red carpet allowed him to share his gratitude.

It’s been 20 years since Jamie Foxx was last nominated for a Golden Globe, sticking three nominations in at the 62nd ceremony and a win for Ray. But with a nod for his new standup special What Had Happened Was, Jamie Foxx returned to the stage and the red carpet, stopping to share more insights into the mysterious “medical complication” that halted his career.

Even though Jamie Foxx opened up greatly about his health issue— which he suffered while making Back in Action in 2023 — in the Netflix special, he had no problems continuing to do so on the Golden Globes red carpet, telling Variety that his family helped guided him through the moment. “I say this all the time. When you dream about what you want to be, you don’t dream tragedy, you dream the good things. You dream the greatest life in the world. But when tragedy happens, you need somebody there that really loves you. And so my daughter Anelise, my daughter Corinne, stepped up…There was a lot of pressure on her but she delivered and she made sure I was good…and then I’m here.”

Foxx added that he was pleasantly surprised that his fame had no role in the hospital, remembering one of his nurses telling him, “‘You’re a 5%er.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ ‘Less than 5% of people who have what you have walk out of here.’” With that, Jamie Foxx’s nurses and doctors set out to work on getting him better just as they would any patient.

As with the Golden Globes, Jamie Foxx not only received a supporting nomination for Collateral and a win for Ray, but he duplicated that with the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTAs and the Academy Awards, marking the most recent time that an actor won while being nominated twice in the same year.

While Jamie Foxx wouldn’t win the Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television (Ali Wong’s Single Lady took home the award), to see him in apparently good health and spirits is inspiring.