Jamie Lee Curtis apologizes for saying Marvel was in “bad” phase

We all know that not everyone is a fan of superhero movies but it’s still rare for a celebrity to openly bash them. After all, no matter what you think of them going in, that’s a nice paycheck and global exposure, something few actors can pass up. But when Jamie Lee Curtis was recently quizzed by MTV to name which “phase” the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in, she had a one word response: “Bad.” So no MCU for JLC.

But now, Jamie Lee Curtis has issued an apology over her remarks about Marvel, even going so far as to reach out to the company’s president. As she posted on social media: “I will do better. I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content.” Of note, replies have been turned off to that post, with the actress either looking to move on or stay as far away from assembling Marvel fans as possible.

My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content… — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 1, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis was already a public enemy to the Marvel fandom after having beat out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, having nabbed it for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Many considered JLC’s win a lifetime honor as opposed to it being one worthy of the actual Academy Award, thus robbing Bassett for her performance as Queen Ramonda. With her recent jab, no doubt MCU fanatics will insist she just focus on the Freaky Friday sequel instead of worrying about the goings-on in the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

In the meantime, Jamie Lee Curtis has ties to another series entirely, as she is set to appear in Eli Roth’s Borderlands, which is based on the first-person shooting video game series of the same name. JLC plays Dr. Patricia Tannis, while the rest of the cast includes Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Édgar Ramírez, and Ariana Greenblatt.

What do you make of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Marvel bash? Do you think her apology was genuine? Give us your thoughts below!