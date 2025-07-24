Movie News

Jamie Lee Curtis confirms Murder, She Wrote reboot movie is in the works

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Murder, She Wrote movie, Jamie Lee CurtisMurder, She Wrote movie, Jamie Lee Curtis

There have been rumblings of a feature film adaptation of Murder, She Wrote starring Jamie Lee Curtis as the iconic Jessica Fletcher, and the actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s “a minute away” from taking on the role.

Oh, it’s… happening,” Curtis said at the premiere of Freakier Friday. “We’re a minute away, but yeah, [I’m] very excited. Very excited. But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I’ll get to enjoy that work.

The original series starred the incomparable Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a retired schoolteacher who becomes a successful mystery writer and amateur detective. Set in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine, as well as across the United States (and sometimes abroad), the series spanned 12 seasons and aired from 1984 to 1996. Once the show concluded, Lansbury returned in four television movies that were released from 1997 to 2003. Murder, She Wrote continues to be a beloved series, and while the thought of anyone else stepping into the role may seem sacrilegious, I’ll admit to being curious about Curtis tackling the character.

Related
First reactions to Freakier Friday hit social media after the premiere

Curtis will next be seen starring alongside Lindsay Lohan in Freakier Friday, the sequel to the beloved 2003 body-switching comedy. The pair reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, with the sequel picking up years after the events of the first movie. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Freakier Friday stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon.

The first reactions to the sequel have been surprisingly positive, with many claiming that they were howling with laughter. The film will hit theaters on August 8.

Now that it seems to be moving forward, how do you feel about Jamie Lee Curtis taking on the role of Jessica Fletcher in the Murder, She Wrote movie?

Source: Entertainment Tonight
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,022 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Jamie Lee Curtis News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!