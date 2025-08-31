Jaws 50th Anniversary Review: Still One Of The Greatest Films Of All Time

PLOT: When a massive killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community off Long Island, it’s up to the local police chief, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down.

REVIEW: There are few films that are as influential as Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic. 50 years later and it’s still just as impactful as it was back upon its initial release. The way that it still commands an audience’s attention must be studied because it’s an experience unlike any other (indeed, the movie is still topping the box office fifty years after it came out). And I was lucky enough to see the film on IMAX for this 50th anniversary re-release. I’m not a religious man, but this was as close to a religious experience as I could have asked for.

The opening with Chrissy going out into the water had such a palpable tension to it. I knew what was coming yet it still felt like seeing it all for the first time. Her screams and thrashing in the water were absolutely horrifying. I was hearing stuff in the mix that I never even knew existed. Whether it was the drones of the ocean during the opening shot to the various lines that somehow slipped past me, it felt like seeing the movie anew. And dear god, how did I never notice how many dogs show up in this thing? I felt like in every scene, there was a different dog just wandering around.

The performances from Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw are one of the best trifectas I can imagine. They bring so much to the table (or the boat, rather) that it’s hard to imagine anyone else embodying these folks. I, and the audience I was with, was hanging on to every word that came out of Quint’s mouth during the Indianapolis speech. It’s something you can feel deep down, and every syllable demands your attention. I’ve seen this movie probably a hundred times, and it never gets old.

Seeing it in such a large format really showcases Bill Butler’s incredible cinematography. From the pull-in, zoom out on Brody’s face to the incredible cuts from Verna Fields as Brody is scanning the beach for any signs of trouble: it all fits together seamlessly. The score by John Williams can bring about unease in one moment and sheer hope in the next. There’s a reason that Jaws is taught in film schools across the country, and the theatrical experience is a must for anyone who appreciates the art form.

Bruce the shark is a large monstrosity that makes me glad we don’t actually have sharks this big in real life (I hear he’s a 25-footer). And how Spielberg is able to shoot him is truly astonishing. Sure, we all know the story of how the damn thing wouldn’t work half the time, but when it did, it was used so expertly. He didn’t just say “yeah, that’s good enough,” and because of that, he excels beyond a standard B-movie creature feature. There’s a reason that there haven’t been any truly great shark movies since.

I know that for some people, the theater experience just isn’t what it once was; and I agree. But this was as close as I’ve gotten to feeling like an old-school movie theater viewing in a very long time. No one was talking or on their phones. They were completely enthralled with what was happening on the big screen. This is a testament to the longevity of Jaws and why it may just be the greatest film ever made. Bold statement, but after this theatrical viewing, I don’t think it’s a controversial one. Make sure you check this one out on the biggest screen possible before it’s too late!

