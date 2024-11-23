Jeff Bridges on how his cancer brought “wonderful” feelings

Sometimes, there’s a man…well, he’s the man for his time and place. He fits right in there. And that man is Jeff Bridges, who is downright one of the most chill actors in movie history, exuding a calm, Lebowski-esque way about life that can only come naturally. But that can hit the gutter in this unpredictable life, as it did when Jeff Bridges announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer.

Thankfully, Jeff Bridges’ cancer went into remission the following year, allowing Bridges to not only press on with his life but learn just how special that time was. Appearing on the red carpet at the CMAs (no, Otis Blake did not take the stage), Bridges told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m feeling good! Glad to have it in the rearview mirror but I’m feeling good. That’s a whole subject…Funny to say it but it was wonderful in a way…You’re given gifts during times like that that you can only get while you’re going through times like that. It exacerbates all the love that you feel for being alive and all the people that you love, your family. Then you get all that coming back and so it’s some strong stuff.”

Jeff Bridges started experiencing cancer symptoms while filming TV series The Old Man. The eventual diagnosis made him unsure if he would ever act again. Yet, he presses on with The Old Man, which aired its season two finale just last month, and Tron: Ares, returning as Kevin Flynn. He has even expressed an interest in reprising Iron Man’s Obadiah Stane, which gives an idea just how determined he is to stay on the screen.

As always, Jeff Bridges stands out as an inspiration. But being The Dude is one thing; conquering cancer and persevering is another entirely. Throughout it all, Bridges has received constant support. One standout has been Sam Neill, who is also in cancer remission (from stage 3 T-cell lymphoma) and even sent Bridges well wishes on social media after he shared the news.

What is your favorite Jeff Bridges performance? Give us your pick and send some positive vibes to The Dude in the comments section.