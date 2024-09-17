Jennifer Lopez returns to Netflix with Brett Goldstein for a little Office Romance

Deadline reports that Jennifer Lopez is set to continue her relationship with Netflix with Office Romance, a romantic comedy that will also star Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso). Lopez previously starred in The Mother and Atlas for the streaming service.

Although plot details for Office Romance are being kept under wraps, but the project was the subject of a heated bidding war before Netflix came out on stop. In addition to co-starring alongside Lopez, Goldstein will also co-write the script with Joe Kelly. Deadline’s report states that there are “ several great character actor roles ” in the movie.

In The Mother, Lopez is a “ deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. ” The actress went sci-fi with Altas, in which she starred as “ a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it. “

Lopez will next be seen in Unstoppable, an inspiring true story starring Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, a young man who rises to become an NCAA Division 1 Champion wrestler despite being born without a right leg. He ultimately wins a national championship against the school that rejected him. Based on Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. The film will be released on December 6th by Amazon MGM Studios in a limited theatrical release.