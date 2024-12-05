Jennifer Tilly loves “fanatical” Chucky fans, knows she’ll forever be Tiffany to many

Jennifer Tilly may have had a dozen years in the industry prior, but her role as Tiffany in Bride of Chucky redefined her career.

By
Jennifer tilly tiffany

The Chucky TV series may have gotten the ax, but we all know that the base will never let the franchise die. It’s just so embedded in the horror spirit that we’ll always come back to it and the fan favorite characters. And for Jennifer Tilly, that means forever being linked to Tiffany, something she might literally take to her grave.

Sitting down with Interview, Jennifer Tilly acknowledged that Tiffany is without a doubt her signature character and the role she’ll best be remembered for, despite an Oscar nomination for Bullets Over Broadway. And for that, she has the hardcore fans to thank. “I’ve come to terms with the fact that when I pass away, people are going to leave Chucky dolls on my grave, and I’m fine with that. When the internet happened, because when I started out there was no internet, I realized that Chucky and Bride of Chucky are these huge cult phenomenons. The Chucky fans are the greatest fans in the whole world…They’re very fanatical, but they’re very, very loyal, and they’re really smart.”

While there are hopes for Chucky and Tiffany to continue on, nothing is definite at this point. But Jennifer Tilly is almost certain that she will be playing Tiffany again and again. “I’ve done four movies and three seasons of the TV series, and I have a feeling I’m going to be doing Chucky probably until the day before I finally pass into spirit, as Sally Kirkland would say. Maybe I do my last little cameo on Chucky where he’s chasing me…”

Introduced in 1998’s Bride of Chucky when the Child’s Play franchise was in desperate need of fresh blood. An immediate hit with fans, Tiffany would be as much of a staple in the Child’s Play movies/TV show as Chucky himself, being fleshed out (so to speak) in a way that sidekicks are rarely given. Now, every year, you’re guaranteed to see a few Tiffanys around Halloween, while their beaus have to suck it up and wear denim overalls.

What do you think Jennifer Tilly and Tiffany brought to Child’s Play? What is your favorite scene of hers?

Source: Interview
Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Scream 7, Asa Germann
Scream 7 welcomes Gen V’s Asa Germann to the cast; potential Ghostface victim or killer?
The WTF Happened to This Horror Movie series looks back at the Child's Play sequel Seed of Chucky, starring Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly loves “fanatical” Chucky fans, knows she’ll forever be Tiffany to many
Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen are set to star in the thriller Panic Carefully, written and directed by Sam Esmail
Panic Carefully: Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen to star in Sam Esmail thriller
The Stephen King series The Institute, coming to MGM+, has a bit of a connection to the classic story The Shining
The Institute: Makers of the Stephen King series explain the decision to cast older and the connection to The Shining
View All

About the Author

2361 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Jennifer Tilly News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles