Jennifer Tilly loves “fanatical” Chucky fans, knows she’ll forever be Tiffany to many

The Chucky TV series may have gotten the ax, but we all know that the base will never let the franchise die. It’s just so embedded in the horror spirit that we’ll always come back to it and the fan favorite characters. And for Jennifer Tilly, that means forever being linked to Tiffany, something she might literally take to her grave.

Sitting down with Interview, Jennifer Tilly acknowledged that Tiffany is without a doubt her signature character and the role she’ll best be remembered for, despite an Oscar nomination for Bullets Over Broadway. And for that, she has the hardcore fans to thank. “I’ve come to terms with the fact that when I pass away, people are going to leave Chucky dolls on my grave, and I’m fine with that. When the internet happened, because when I started out there was no internet, I realized that Chucky and Bride of Chucky are these huge cult phenomenons. The Chucky fans are the greatest fans in the whole world…They’re very fanatical, but they’re very, very loyal, and they’re really smart.”

While there are hopes for Chucky and Tiffany to continue on, nothing is definite at this point. But Jennifer Tilly is almost certain that she will be playing Tiffany again and again. “I’ve done four movies and three seasons of the TV series, and I have a feeling I’m going to be doing Chucky probably until the day before I finally pass into spirit, as Sally Kirkland would say. Maybe I do my last little cameo on Chucky where he’s chasing me…”

Introduced in 1998’s Bride of Chucky when the Child’s Play franchise was in desperate need of fresh blood. An immediate hit with fans, Tiffany would be as much of a staple in the Child’s Play movies/TV show as Chucky himself, being fleshed out (so to speak) in a way that sidekicks are rarely given. Now, every year, you’re guaranteed to see a few Tiffanys around Halloween, while their beaus have to suck it up and wear denim overalls.

What do you think Jennifer Tilly and Tiffany brought to Child’s Play? What is your favorite scene of hers?