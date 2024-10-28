Get a first look at Jeremy Allen White as The Boss in the first image of Deliver Me From Nowhere

Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau recently glowed about the casting of Deliver Me From Nowhere and production has just commenced with a new photo.

Now we can see what Jon Landau was so giddy about as 20th Century Studios releases the first picture of Jeremy Allen White as The Boss. Production is underway on Deliver Me from Nowhere, the eagerly anticipated movie adaptation of Warren Zanes’ fascinating telling of the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album. Slated for theaters in 2025, the film is written and directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles, Antlers, Black Mass) and stars Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, The Iron Claw, Shameless) as the visionary musician as he embarks on an emotional journey to record Nebraska.

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” said Cooper. “Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I’m excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum [president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios], as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project.”

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios’ DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE. Photo by Mark Seliger. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

White has won consecutive Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice and Emmy Awards in the past two years for his performance in FX’s hit series The Bear. Joining White in Deliver Me from Nowhere are a host of talented, award-winning performers. Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, Succession), who’s an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, SAG Award and Tony-winning actor, stars as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau. Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Richard Jewell) portrays guitar tech Mike Batlan. Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday, The Staircase) is young Faye, a formative love interest in Springsteen’s life. Sir Stephen Graham (Young Woman and the Sea, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) plays Springsteen’s father. Johnny Cannizzaro (Quantum Leap, Jersey Boys) joins the cast as The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.

Cooper produces with the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner trilogy, Juror #2) and Eric Robinson (Kodachrome, Last Days), who developed the project with Cooper. Scott Stuber (Frankenstein, Ted, Safe House) also produces. Tracey Landon (Maestro, Amsterdam), who recently worked with Cooper on The Pale Blue Eye, and Warren Zanes are executive producing.