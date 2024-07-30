Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney both down Academy Awards host gig…Who should MC?

Jimmy Kimmel will not return as host for next year’s Academy Awards, reportedly turning down the offer to give his fifth go at the gig. Not only that, but John Mulaney is also out, having also been sought after by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As per Puck, Kimmel told the Academy that he would not return just this summer, opening the stage for any number of potential hosts. Kimmel, of course, has been one of the most popular hosts in recent years, leading in 2017, 2018, 2023, and last year. For the record, Kimmel would tie Johnny Carson if he hosts again, although that still pales Billy Crystal’s nine and Bob Hope’s record 19.

So, what about John Mulaney as host of the Academy Awards? After his hilarious stint as the MC of the Governors Awards, Mulaney was quickly thrust into the conversation. But he might be too busy, also rejecting the offer. He had previously said he would consider it, although the air might be too stuffy. “I hosted the Governors Awards, and I really had fun doing that. I will say: I’m open to whatever. I personally have an affinity for [something lower key]. It’s so fun to try to do your absolute best at not the biggest award show, like the Spirit Awards or Governors Awards. They’re just a little more relaxed and casual. Going in and trying to have a sh*tload of fun is a great feeling.”

There are a number of avenues to consider taking as far as who the host of the 97th Academy Awards will be. They could certainly go with a past favorite like Chris Rock, who hosted in 2005 and 2016, although whether he’s comfortable returning to the Dolby Theatre seems unlikely for a while considering he turned down the job last year. The Academy could also go with no host, as they did for three consecutive years in 2019-2021.

But nixing the host seems like a poor decision, as that spot is tradition and one of the draws of the ceremony. More than likely we will hear something about the hosting gig sometime in the fall, the time frame in which it’s been announced as of late. The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2nd.

Who do you think should host the 97th Academy Awards?