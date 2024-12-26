JoBlo Celebrates Wicked’s NYE home release in Napa with Jon M. Chu!

One of this year’s biggest films, Jon M. Chu’s big-screen adaptation of Wicked- is coming home just in time for the holidays with its epic home media release set for December 31st! While we all know that going to the movie theater these days may come with its share of patrons who lack traditional theater etiquette, Wicked’s home/release aims to please everyone with the special features which include a full sing-along version of the movie, as well as some deleted scenes and (according to Jon M. Chu) all the memes you can handle!

In order to celebrate this popular film and its grand reception upon release, Universal Studios flew me out to Napa Valley, California to tour the world famous Mumm Winery and even defy gravity ourselves as we soared across the Bay Area in a giant hot air balloon. Let’s talk about it!

My journey started bright and early at 3am (yes, I did it for you!) when I was magically whisked away from my home in JoBlosville, to Napa California, or as we all know it- Wine country.

Now, I’m a fan of Wicked. I enjoy the stage production as I’m sure many of you do- and upon seeing the theatrical adaptation… I gotta say I was impressed. Now while I enjoyed my experience seeing the movie in theaters, I must also admit I’m a sucker for watching movies from the comfort of my own couch. Especially, the longer ones.

If you’re like me- you’re in for some good news. But we’ll talk more about that in just a bit.

My first night in town was pretty exciting. I got to meet some other movie lovers and Wicked fanatics, I got to sample some delicious and glittery wine. And as if I wasn’t excited enough to be getting into a hot air balloon the next day- Mumm Winery also had a giant Wicked-themed balloon to both excite me for the trip and make me nervous about the fact that I’d be in a wicker basket flying hundreds of feet over the ground.

The morning of the balloon ride, I woke up feeling excited and slightly nervous for the experience. Soaring in a hot air balloon is a bucket list item of mine- but one that I also was most afraid of. I’m happy to report that not only did I survive, but I had a blast getting footage and taking in the incredible view.

So I gotta admit, I was excited about the home release of Wicked as it is, but something about floating this high up and seeing the beauty of the west coast from this giant rainbow balloon flashing with fire and roaring wind- it just makes me feel like I was “defying gravity”…

Okay, I’m getting too caught up in the fun.

After my sunrise balloon excursion and a nice breakfast- it was time to get my game face back on. Because in just a short while- I’d be sitting face to face with the man responsible for all of this. The biggest Wicked fan in the business- Jon M Chu. Or, as I got to know him… MISTER Jon M. Chu. I.. I mean what did you expect him to invite me over for new years?

Wicked will be available to purchase or rent on December 31st on digital! The film will hit physical media on February 4th.

Here are the specs:

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU PURCHASE AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

SING ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together. Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba's Promise Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq & Elphaba Talk Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.

WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum's books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A WICKED LEGACY –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace's throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character's magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard's massive robotic head comes to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE

Experience the magic at home and enjoy being able to shamelessly sing along at the top of your lungs… I know I will!

