JoBlo gets in on the action for Ballerina with Len Wiseman and 87eleven

John Wick gave action lovers something to rejoice in, and it all started with the perfectly cast Keanu Reeves. But the incredible stuntwork is one of the things that truly set it apart. You could tell that they had something special. And with the mythology behind Wick continuing to grow, and with Ballerina, I’m happy to say that their latest looks like they are continuing to create movie magic.

Back in March, I was given an assignment. JoBlo was invited to take part in the Ballerina 87eleven Stunt Day. I also chatted with the film’s director, Len Wiseman. While that was a few months back, I remember it like yesterday. When we arrived, the journalists and influencers gathered in groups, ready for action. Before the work began, we witnessed a kick ass scene featuring the lovely Ana de Armas. It involved the heroine taking on a bunch of baddies. She put ice skates to great use, and so did we.

After our introduction to the world of Ballerina, we gathered together for a training session with Fight Coordinator Jeremy Marinas. I love the 87eleven team, and Mr. Marinas proved how terrific they are. He showed us the moves, and then we got to work. We were in wonderful hands with an impressive stunt crew helping us out. And yes, I was itching to get up there and work. Having had experience with the amazing 87eleven team, I jumped at the chance to go!

Check out some picks from my stunt training:

I adore the John Wick franchise, and this flick has me thrilled, especially after this particular experience. The new feature offers an incredible cast that includes Ms. Armas, Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, and a farewell performance from the wonderful Lance Reddick; I’m looking forward to continuing into the wonderful world of Mr. Wick and those around him.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina opens June 6th at a theatre near you.