John Mulaney promises a reckless experiment with new Netflix talk show

While it seemed like John Mulaney was in the running to host the Oscars, that gig eventually went to Conan O’Brien. Instead, John Mulaney went the opposite route, signing on for a talk show with Netflix. You might be thinking, Wait, John Mulaney has a talk show coming out? He indeed does, although we’re not entirely sure what to expect…and that’s kind of the point.

John Mulaney recently revealed that Everybody’s Live is yet another partnership with Netflix (which has been producing his stand-up specials for a decade now), although this one came about in a more oddball way, joking, “It was one of those shows that neither Netflix nor I really needed to do. I never wanted to host a talk show, and they were getting out of the talk show game, so it was the perfect moment to do this.”

Even though John Mulaney doesn’t think there’s anything inherently “new” about his new Netflix show, he does think it will feel that way. “We will be live globally with no delay. We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore. This is the one place where you can see Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting next to Nikki Glaser, sitting next to a family therapist with music by Mannequin Pussy — that’s just an example; we don’t know if we can lock in Mannequin Pussy. This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan.”

The way it sounds, Everybody’s Live almost plays like a spin-off of his 2024 series Everybody’s in LA, in which he interviewed the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Nate Bargatze, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, and director John Carpenter. If Everybody’s Live can pick up where that left off,

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney will hit Netflix beginning March 12th, with 12 episodes set to air weekly.

Are you a fan of John Mulaney? How do you think he’ll fare on this scale of talk show? Chime in with your thoughts below.