Jordan Peele’s Latest Film Pulled From Universal Release Schedule

There are few names in horror that illicit the reaction of Jordan Peele, with his involvement often signaling a quality that few can match. But that certainly comes with high expectations from the audience. It sounds like the pressures of making another quality film may have finally gotten to Peele as, according to Variety, Universal has pulled his Untitled film from their 2026 release slate. Previously the film was set to release in October of 2024, but after the writers strikes (and a supposed complete creative overhaul) the movie was instead pushed to October of 2026. It seems as though that release date (as well as the story itself) wasn’t working for Peele, and so we shouldn’t expect it in 2026.

Obviously, there is a ton of pressure on Peele, as his first film Get Out absolutely crushed through the pop culture zeitgeist and became one of few horror films to actually get an Academy Award. His follow-ups Us and Nope didn’t quite hit the same level of success but were still loved critically and did well commercially. So, understandably, there’s a lot of pressure on Peele to make another quality film. And I have no doubt that he will, as in interviews, he seems to have a level-head and just wants to make a film that he would like to watch versus reaching for the masses. It’s worked for him so far and I really hope that he’s able to sort out whatever issues are going on with his latest project.

Little was known about the Untitled project, though Peele himself did say that it had potential to be “ my favorite movie if I make it right .” And we can all but assume that it likely would have had a one word title.

But while we wait for Peele to figure out what he’s doing for his own directorial ventures, we do have the Peele-produced Him, releasing later this month. And if the buzz is to be believed, it’s another solid outing from Monkeypaw Productions. It’s only been three years since Nope, so this schedule isn’t all too surprising, especially from someone who demands a lot from himself. I’m sure we’ll find out soon as to what the next step is and whether this just means this project will be pushed to 2027 or he’ll move onto something else entirely. Here’s hoping, whatever it is, it’s still in the horror genre.