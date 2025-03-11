Joseph Merrick: Jack Huston to helm a film about the remarkable life of the person known as The Elephant Man

Day of the Fight director and actor Jack Huston is getting back behind the camera for Joseph Merrick, a new and emotional film about the individual known to many as The Elephant Man. According to reports, Huston’s film highlights Merrick’s heart and humanity by focusing on untold aspects of his story to celebrate the inspiring life of a kind and misunderstood soul.

Production for Joseph Merrick begins later this year. The story will focus on the final months of Merrick’s life, examining his transformative journey and the unexpected way he touched the hearts of those fortunate enough to know him. The project aims to shed positive light on Merrick’s contribution to humanity by sharing his unique experience and profound impact on defying expectations and proving that true beauty comes from within.

“I’ve long been fascinated by the life of Joseph Merrick — marked by unimaginable adversity, yet defined by his profound kindness, perseverance and strength,” says Huston. “His journey is a testament to what we are capable of when we choose love and compassion over cruelty and indifference. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to explore the lesser-known parts of Joseph’s astonishing life, and I’m honored to have the chance to collaborate with such a passionate and dedicated team.”

“This project has been a labor of love for all of us, and we’ve been relentless in our search for the right filmmaker to bring Joseph Merrick’s story to life,” Medavoy said. “From the moment I saw Jack Huston’s Day of the Fight, I knew he was the perfect choice to tell the story. Among the many things that have excited me is that the way Jack sees this story reminds me of Milos Forman when we made One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. I couldn’t be more thrilled about the poetry, wit, and feeling of human empathy that he will bring to this.”

Huston, known for appearing in films like American Hustle, Kill Your Darlings, Ben-Hur, and The Irishman, plays Lasher in AMC’s Mayfair Witches. He’s attached to Sony‘s Spider-Noir series, starring Nicolas Cage, and recently completed work on the Konstantin Khudyakov-directed drama I’m Beginning to See the Light.

I remember seeing David Lynch’s The Elephant Man at the Rocky Point Drive-In. It would be cool to revisit Joseph Merrick’s story and see it from a different filmmaker’s perspective. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.