Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey would be interested in a sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Matthew McConaughey is currently enjoying a bit of success with his “appearance” in Deadpool & Wolverine. The star can be heard in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo as the voice of the cowboy variant of Deadpool in the new meta multiverse movie. McConaughey would recently reveal to Twisters star Glen Powell that right as his star took off with a phase in romcoms, he was considering quitting Hollywood. He explained, “When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course I wasn’t getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years.”

Fast forward to today and McConaughey would now have an Academy Award, he would work with directors like Martin Scorsese and he would star in one of the most acclaimed TV shows for HBO. Now that his career had taken a welcomed detour, the star is seemingly open to returning to his famous genre. McConaughey’s co-star from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson, would reveal that she and McConaughey would be interested in a sequel to that film if the script was right. According to Deadline, Hudson appeared on Watch What Happens Live when she said,

I think they’re always thinking about that. All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I would be into the script.I think we’re both totally open but it’s just never happened.”