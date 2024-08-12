Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey would be interested in a sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Matthew McConaughey is currently enjoying a bit of success with his “appearance” in Deadpool & Wolverine. The star can be heard in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo as the voice of the cowboy variant of Deadpool in the new meta multiverse movie. McConaughey would recently reveal to Twisters star Glen Powell that right as his star took off with a phase in romcoms, he was considering quitting Hollywood. He explained, “When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course I wasn’t getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years.”
Fast forward to today and McConaughey would now have an Academy Award, he would work with directors like Martin Scorsese and he would star in one of the most acclaimed TV shows for HBO. Now that his career had taken a welcomed detour, the star is seemingly open to returning to his famous genre. McConaughey’s co-star from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson, would reveal that she and McConaughey would be interested in a sequel to that film if the script was right. According to Deadline, Hudson appeared on Watch What Happens Live when she said,
I think they’re always thinking about that. All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I would be into the script.I think we’re both totally open but it’s just never happened.”
When McConaughey explained that he would leave show business amid his romcom height, he spoke about what he may have potentially changed careers to, “I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation. ‘I think I’m going to teach high school classes. I think I’m going to study to be a conductor. I think I’m going to go be a wildlife guide.’ I honestly thought, ‘I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.’ The lane Hollywood said I should stay in, and Hollywood’s like, ‘Well, f*ck you, dude. You should have stayed in your lane. Later.’” As he added, “I made up my mind that that’s what I needed to do, so I wasn’t going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on. But it was scary, because I didn’t know if I was ever going to get out of the desert.”
