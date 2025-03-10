Kelsey Grammer says Frasier will return for season 3…he’s just not sure where

Kelsey Grammer says that the sizable following of Frasier will allow the series to continue despite a cancellation just this year.

By
frasier grammer

When the chopped salad and scrambled eggs expired on the revival of Frasier, that left many fans wondering if it could return for a third season. The first two were pretty solid but its cancellation in January left much to be desired. So where does that leave the show? For Fraiser Crane himself, Kelsey Grammer, the problems point directly to Paramount+.

Speaking with the New York Post, Grammer said that Frasier hit a roadblock with the very streamer that gave it a shot. “There’s a better home for it. I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it…The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project…We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

Grammer had high hopes for Frasier, even saying he wanted to ensure that Ted Danson – who of course played Sam Malone on the original Cheers series – would get a shot to reprise the character, further confirming that the two had reconciled following a longstanding rift between the two.

To date, the Frasier revival has only had 20 episodes, compared to the 264 that the Cheers spin-off (which nabbed Kelsey Grammer a record-tying four Primetime Emmy wins). Frasier Crane first appeared on the season three premiere of Cheers.

The future of Frasier might be uncertain, but Kelsey Grammer’s commitment to the show – and his trademark character – could hopefully ensure that it gets yet another shot. The only question is, will it get the chance or is the show victim to the industry version of crying, tantrums and bed-wetting?

Do you think the Frasier revival deserves another shot? Could it work somewhere other than Paramount+? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: New York Post
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
frasier grammer
Kelsey Grammer says Frasier will return for season 3…he’s just not sure where
Andor season 2, Krennic, Ben Mendelsohn
Episodes of Andor Season One are available to watch on Hulu and YouTube ahead of the Star Wars series’s anticipated return
sadie sink, stranger things
Sadie Sink shares that she may have embarrassing photos after getting so emotional wrapping up Stranger Things
Bloodaxe, Michael Hirst, new Viking series
Bloodaxe: Amazon orders new Viking drama series from Michael Hirst
View All

About the Author

2604 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Frasier News

Latest TV News

Load more articles