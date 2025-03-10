Kelsey Grammer says Frasier will return for season 3…he’s just not sure where

Kelsey Grammer says that the sizable following of Frasier will allow the series to continue despite a cancellation just this year.

When the chopped salad and scrambled eggs expired on the revival of Frasier, that left many fans wondering if it could return for a third season. The first two were pretty solid but its cancellation in January left much to be desired. So where does that leave the show? For Fraiser Crane himself, Kelsey Grammer, the problems point directly to Paramount+.

Speaking with the New York Post, Grammer said that Frasier hit a roadblock with the very streamer that gave it a shot. “There’s a better home for it. I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it…The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project…We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will.”

Grammer had high hopes for Frasier, even saying he wanted to ensure that Ted Danson – who of course played Sam Malone on the original Cheers series – would get a shot to reprise the character, further confirming that the two had reconciled following a longstanding rift between the two.

To date, the Frasier revival has only had 20 episodes, compared to the 264 that the Cheers spin-off (which nabbed Kelsey Grammer a record-tying four Primetime Emmy wins). Frasier Crane first appeared on the season three premiere of Cheers.

The future of Frasier might be uncertain, but Kelsey Grammer’s commitment to the show – and his trademark character – could hopefully ensure that it gets yet another shot. The only question is, will it get the chance or is the show victim to the industry version of crying, tantrums and bed-wetting?

Do you think the Frasier revival deserves another shot? Could it work somewhere other than Paramount+? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.