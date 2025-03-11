Kevin Bacon asks DJs not to play “Footloose” at weddings

Kevin Bacon has such a fear of being made the center of attention when “Footloose” comes on that he makes sure it’s not played at weddings.

footloose

Kevin Bacon had an eclectic list of movies on his resume early on, from Animal House to Friday the 13th to Diner, but there was nothing like Footloose. But as it turns out, he would rather not cut loose or kick off his Sunday shoes. So please, Louise, don’t play that damn song near him!

Kevin Bacon recently revealed that the title song from Footloose haunts him at weddings, and while DJs often get requests for certain songs, the actor has made it a habit to ask them not to play “Footloose.” “My worst nightmare is to be at a wedding and the DJ puts on the music. They always start out being about the bride, and then there’s alcohol involved. And by about 10:30, the song comes on, and suddenly the wedding becomes about me getting out and dancing. People will literally form a circle around me and clap their hands like I’m a trained monkey…It’s not because I don’t love the song, I do love this song. It’s not because I’m not proud of the movie, I’m 100% proud of it.”

Written by Kenny Loggins and Dean Pitchford, the song hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would eventually go platinum. The song, along with “Let’s Hear It for the Boy”, would be nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar but both would lose to Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You” from The Woman in Red. (It also competed against “Against All Odds” by Phil Collins and the title song from Ghostbusters.) Twenty years after the movie’s release, the American Film Institute named “Footloose” one of the greatest movie songs ever. Even if you haven’t seen Footloose, you know the song, like it or not.

Footloose would end up being one of the highest-grossing movies of 1984, up there with Beverly Hills Cop and Police Academy. A musical version hit the stage in 1998 while a remake would be released in 2011.

Where do you stand on the title track to Footloose? Are you cutting a rug if it comes on at a wedding?

Source: Variety
footloose
Kevin Bacon asks DJs not to play “Footloose” at weddings
