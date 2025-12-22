Kevin Smith on Dogma’s Long Road to 4K, Lost Stories & the Mallrats Sequel Update

Arguably one of the greatest years for movies, 1999 saw the release of Kevin Smith’s Dogma which has been in distribution hell (no pun intended) for the past twenty-five plus years due to the rights of the film from Miramax and Harvey Windstein. Now thanks to Umbrella Entertainment the film came out on December 7 on VOD and physical media in all its 4K glory including a very rad steelbook edition (buy it HERE).

Upon a rewatch the film STILL holds up and is easily one of Kevin Smith’s best films that came out during his peak. And if you were raised Catholic like I was, the film is that much funnier.

So back during the week of it’s release I was able to sit down one on one with Kevin as we discussed the re-release, as well as he went into depth with behind-the-scenes stories including George Carlon and Alan Rickman. And we also had a fun moment talking about “Buddy Jesus” and the meme that it would become.

After talking everything Dogma-related, Kevin gave us an update on his long awaited sequel to Mallrats. And gave his opinion on the director’s cut of Batman Forever…..which he may or may not have shown off before.

Also if you want to keep up with Kevin Smith on his projects and film reviews check out his podcasts "Fatman Beyond" and "Hollywood Babble-On"

