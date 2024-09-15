Kevin Smith says Mallrats sequel is back on the table — snoochie boochies!

Say, would you like another chocolate-covered pretzel? Malls may have passed their prime but the rats still roam, as Kevin Smith is still actively interested in returning to his much-discussed Mallrats sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats, if he can get the right support.

Like a schooner in a Magic Eye poster, Mallrats sequel has never fully materialized (whether as a movie or a TV series), with various postponements tied to everything from studio disinterest to the death of Shannen Doherty. But as discussions have popped up once again, Smith sees a way to navigate Universal. “I think we’re going back to have a discussion again about like, look, you guys are never gonna do anything with this. Like, but we can and would and would and would love to. So can you let us take it out? We’re not asking Universal to finance it, but it’s just like, hey, can we have it so we can go out because I can get that movie financed in a heartbeat, Mallrats 2. So, fingers crossed the good folks at Universal go like, “You know what? We’re never gonna do anything with this. Go ahead.’ I mean, it’s hysterical. There are times when I’ve dealt with folks at Universal to talk about a Mallrats sequel and the people I deal with are like, ‘We have Mallrats?’”

Even still, if Kevin Smith never gets around to his Mallrats sequel for one reason or another, he’s pretty indifferent, saying he’s not fully locked in and he’ll manage to move on. Really, that might be the better decision when it comes down to it. After all, hell hath no fury like a fan scorned for a useless sequel…

Outside of the Mallrats sequel, Kevin Smith — always a sucker for nostalgia — recently released The 4:30 Movie, a coming-of-age movie about teens challenged by life, love and the cinema in the 1980s. You can read our review here.

Has the time passed for a Mallrats sequel or would you welcome it? Get back on the escalator and let us know in the comments section below!