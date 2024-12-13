Kraven the Hunter only nets $2 million during Thursday previews

After several delays, J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter has finally hit theaters. So far, the reviews (including our own) have been dismal, and on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has only mustered a 14% fresh rating (give your opinion on the film right here). As such, the box office results for the film have been muted (as expected), with Variety reporting the film only grossed $2 million in its Thursday night previews. A gross like that suggests the movie is only on track for a $13 million (we predicted $15 million) opening unless audiences rally over the weekend.

In fact, the box office outlook for Kraven the Hunter has gotten so bad that many think it will have a hard time topping Madame Web’s $15.3 million gross. However, that film benefitted from opening over President’s Day weekend, while Kraven doesn’t have a holiday to fall back on. While it’s possible the movie might carve out decent grosses over the Christmas holiday, the long-term box office outlook for the film is poor. It’s all but certain to be beaten by both Moana 2 and Wicked for this weekend’s box office throne.

However, the silver lining for Kraven the Hunter is that it’s expected to easily outgross the weekend’s other new opener, the animated Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, which isn’t expected to make much over $7 million (although our critic loved it). It might wind up being beaten by the red-hot re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which made so much money last weekend it’s expanding to more venues.

Are you planning on seeing anything this weekend? Let us know in the comments!