Lady Gaga earns early praise as Harley Quinn; casting director says she will “blow your mind”

Could Lady Gaga be heading towards her second Oscar nomination for acting? It’s definitely on the table as the hype for this year’s Joker: Folie à Deux continues to build ahead of its October release. Considering her previously proven acting chops – earning a Best Actress nomination for A Star Is Born – and also being paired with Joaquin Phoenix – reprising a Best Actor-winning role – Lady Gaga has landed on a number of pundits’ prediction lists. She, too, is earning serious praise from those behind the scenes, with the movie’s casting director saying she will “blow your mind” in Joker 2.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic (via Deadline), casting director Francine Maisler went all in on going gaga for Lady Gaga. “She’s so good in it, you guys. She’s going to blow your mind.” But Maisler isn’t patting her own back here, noting, “I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me. But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.” And Maisler knows her way around recognizing a brilliant performance, securing Lupita Nyong’o’s Oscar-winning role in 12 Years a Slave and Sarah Snook’s Emmy-nabbing turn on Succession.

That Maisler can’t take credit for Lady Gaga’s casting as Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn but still sings her praises gives even more confidence in the sequel. I was one of many who didn’t think the original Joker necessitated a sequel but with the musical approach and the promising addition of Lady Gaga – who by most accounts looks to be a co-lead – I’m officially on board.

Are you looking forward to Joker: Folie à Deux? Do you think Lady Gaga will make for a good Harley Quinn? Drop your thoughts below.