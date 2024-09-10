Larry David hitting the road with 10-date tour. Prettaayyy good!

Curb your enthusiasm, but Larry David is hitting the road, announcing a 10-date tour titled, simply enough, “A Conversation with Larry David”. We can safely assume that Elmo will not be his opening act…

In an indifferent Instagram post, Larry David gave it about as much energy as you’d expect, giving the option for his fans to come see him live or not. “So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I’m doing. It’s really nothing, it’ll be a total waste of your time. There’s not that many things to do at night, so I guess if you have nothing to do…But, you could consider bowling, it’s not a terrible idea. I haven’t done it in 15 years but now that I mention it, I think I might hit the lanes soon…” He concluded his promotion with, “ If you wanna go, you go. If you don’t, you don’t. Not a big deal either way.”

Those who do see it as a big deal can snag tickets on the tour’s official website when they go up for presale on Thursday, September 12th (with general hitting the web the following day). Here are the tour dates for “A Conversation with Larry David”:

Sept. 20 – Denver, Colorado – Paramount Theatre

Oct. 4 – Seattle, Washington. – Benaroya Hall

Oct. 14 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 24 – Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre

Nov. 8 – Chicago, Illinois – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 21 – Portland, Oregon – Theater of the Clouds

Nov. 22 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 4 – Austin, Texas – Bass Concert Hall

Dec. 5 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

This tour announcement is a huge moment for fans of Larry David, as we all know he would probably just rather stay at home and away from crowds now that Curb Your Enthusiasm has ended. But if that’s not enough for the curious, each of the 10 shows will feature a mystery moderator. The only one who has been announced prior to the tour is Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who will kick it off in Denver.

Larry David’s tour does seem prettaaayyy prettaaayyy prettaayy good, so I might find myself getting a ticket for the closest show.